//Miguel Almirón Week-to-Week with Hamstring Injury

ATLANTA – Atlanta United today announced that midfielder Miguel Almirón is week-to-week with a left hamstring injury. He suffered the injury during Atlanta United’s 2-1 win over New England Revolution on Oct. 6.

Almirón was due to travel with the Paraguayan National Team during the current FIFA window, but will stay in Atlanta to rehabilitate the injury.

Atlanta is down to the last 2 games of the regular season. They have a one point advantage over New York Red Bulls for the Supporters Shield, the trophy awarded to the club with the best regular season record in the entire league.

It would be Atlanta’s first major trophy.

Both teams have already clinched a playoff birth. Also at stake is a position in the CONCACAF Champions League, a contest of North America, Central America, and the Caribbean’s best teams.

With the international break, Atlanta United (20-6-6, 66 points) is off this weekend and returns to action on Sunday, Oct. 21 when it hosts Chicago Fire. United’s final game will be against Toronto FC in Canada.