//Lowndes Softball To Play In Game Two, LIVE UPDATES

VALDOSTA – Lowndes High Vikettes lost game one yesterday in Columbus, 6-3, against Mill Creek but look to turn things around against Grayson High School today.

The Vikettes got game one started with home-runs from both Hedgecock sisters, Rylin and Tori. Mill Creek came back at the bottom of the second inning going up 4-2.

At the top of the 4th inning, Rylin hit her second home-run of the day, bringing Mill Creek’s lead to one. Mill Creek got a run at the bottom of the 4th, leading 5-3 after 4.

A solo home-run for Mill Creek in the bottom of the 6th inning sealed Lowndes’ fate as the Vikettes fell short in game one, 6-3.

Game 2 will start at 2:30 today. Stay tuned for Live Updates for game two.

Game 2 Live Updates: Lowndes Fastpitch Facebook