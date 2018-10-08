//Lowndes Softball “Hitter Of The Week, Weather To Effect Playoff Schedule

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Lowndes High softball swept Colquitt County last week, winning 9-1 and 8-0, securing first-seed in the playoffs.

Per Lowndes Fastpitch Facebook:

“Congradulations to senior Madison May on being named Lowndes Fastpitch “Hitter of the Week!” In a week where the Vikettes swept Colquitt County for the Class 7A Region 1 Championship, the Clemson commit went 2-4, with 2 home runs, 5 RBIs, 3 walks, 2 stolen bases and 4 runs scored…

May is currently hitting .426 with 14 home runs, 40 RBIs, and 40 runs scored thru 25 games…

Mays 14th home run set a new single season record at Lowndes!

Next up for the Vikettes is the Class 7A state playoffs

Round of 32, currently scheduled for Wednesday, when Etowah travels to Lowndes. First pitch of the double header is 5pm, with game two at 7pm. Game three, if needed, is scheduled for Thursday. We are, however, keeping an eye on the development of the weather disturbance in the Gulf, as the storm’s current track points to possible bad weather on Wednesday. We’ll keep you posted.”

Update on the Weather: