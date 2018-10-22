//Lowndes Softball “Hitter Of The Week”

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Lowndes High Vikettes advanced to the second round of the playoffs last week; defeating Newnan High School 6-4 in the first game and 17-1 in the second game.

Per Lowndes Fastpitch Facebook:

“Congratulations to our senior catcher, Sophie Sumner, on being named Lowndes Fastpitch “Hitter of the Week!” In a week where Lowndes won both the first and second round of the state play-offs, Sophie went 7 for 14 with 4 doubles, 2 home runs, 7 RBIs, 3 walks, and 5 runs scored.

Next up for Lowndes is the Elite 8 double elimination 7A state tournament in Columbus, GA, which starts on Thursday, 9am vs Mill Creek.

Lowndes is heading to Columbus with a .372 batting average and a Lowndes Fastpitch single season record for home runs with 37.”