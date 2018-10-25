//Lowndes Softball Elite Eight Games Currently Going On, LIVE UPDATES

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Lowndes High Vikettes softball games are currently underway in Columbus.

With the Vikettes winning the first and second round of the playoffs, they have the pleasure of playing Mill Creek High School this morning. Lowndes is currently ranked third in the nation, according to MaxPreps.

If they want to win it all, they’ll have to defeat East Coweta, who is the favorite to win state this year.

Game 1 Live Updates: