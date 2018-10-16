//Lowndes Hosts Tift County For Region Opener

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – After a few weeks off, Lowndes High will host the Tift County Blue Devils to open up region play.

Lowndes is currently 6-1 with the only loss coming to Parkview. Tift will travel to Lowndes with losses to Parkview and Warner Robins.

Press Release from Lowndes Athletic Office:

“On Friday October 19, 2018 the Vikings enter region play when they host Tift County High in the Region 1-7A opener. Both teams are ranked in the top 20 of Class 7A in Georgia. Kickoff is set for 8:00 PM at the Martin Stadium.

This game was originally scheduled for October 12 but due to Hurricane Michael was postponed one week. The game vs Camden County originally scheduled for October 19 will be played at Martin Stadium on October 26. Season ticket holders should bring the GRAY October 12 Tift County ticket from their season ticket package for entry into this game.

Tickets for this game are also on sale at the ticket office. Single game reserved seat tickets are $8 each. All tickets at the gate will be $10. All seats are reserved seats.

The Viking Ticket Office is located in the Lowndes Board of Education Building on Norman Drive. Please note the ticket office has moved since last season. The ticket office is located in the east end of the Board Office next to Norman Drive and across from Goo Goo Car Wash.

Ticket office hours this week are Monday – Thursday 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm and Friday from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.”

Region Schedule for 2018 – After Hurricane Michael

Oct 19: Tift @ Lowndes , Camden @ Colquitt

Oct 26: Camden @ Lowndes , Colquitt @ Tift