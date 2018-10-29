//Friday’s High School Football Recap

Friday’s High School Football Recap

VALDOSTA – Last Friday had some amazing back-and-forth games including the shootout between Valdosta and Northside and the almost-comeback between Camden County and Lowndes.

Last Friday’s Scores:

Camden Co. Wildcats at Lowndes Vikings
6-2 6-2
27 28
Final

​​​​​​​​

Northside Eagles at Valdosta Wildcats
4-4 5-4
44 46
Final

​​​​​​​​

 
Colquitt Co. Packers at Tift Co. Blue Devils
8-0 6-2
45 7
Final

​​​​​

Brookwood Warriors at Valwood Valiants
5-4 6-3
42 56
Final

​​​

Houston Co. Bears at Lee Co. Trojans
2-6 8-0
0 45
Final

​​​​​​

 
Cook Hornets at Crisp Co. Cougars
2-6 5-3
6 28
Final

​​​​​​​

 
Fitzgerald Hurricanes at Brooks Co. Trojans
7-2 6-2
27 28
Final

​​​​​

 
Berrien Rebels at Early Co. Bobcats
5-3 5-3
0 17
Final

​​​​​​​

 
Clinch Co. Panthers at Charlton Co. Indians
7-1 6-2
40 14
Final

​​​​​

 
Telfair Co. Trojans at Lanier Co. Bulldogs
3-5 0-8
41 6
Final
