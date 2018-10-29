//Friday’s High School Football Recap

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Last Friday had some amazing back-and-forth games including the shootout between Valdosta and Northside and the almost-comeback between Camden County and Lowndes.

Last Friday’s Scores:

Camden Co. Wildcats at Lowndes Vikings 6-2 6-2 27 28 Final

Northside Eagles at Valdosta Wildcats 4-4 5-4 44 46

Final

Colquitt Co. Packers at Tift Co. Blue Devils 8-0 6-2 45 7 Final

Brookwood Warriors at Valwood Valiants 5-4 6-3 42 56 Final

Houston Co. Bears at Lee Co. Trojans 2-6 8-0 0 45 Final

Cook Hornets at Crisp Co. Cougars 2-6 5-3 6 28 Final

Fitzgerald Hurricanes at Brooks Co. Trojans 7-2 6-2 27 28 Final

Berrien Rebels at Early Co. Bobcats 5-3 5-3 0 17 Final

Clinch Co. Panthers at Charlton Co. Indians 7-1 6-2 40 14 Final

