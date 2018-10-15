//Falcons Add Another One In The Win Column

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – After a three-game losing skid, the Atlanta Falcons finally add another “W” to the season.

Atlanta has lost the previous three games before winning a close one to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers yesterday.

Atlanta allowed an opening drive by the Bucs to go down 7-0 early. The Falcons’ defense tightened up after that and scored 21 unanswered points. Atlanta and Tampa Bay traded blows before the end of the first half.

Tampa cut the lead in the third quarter, adding 10 points to their total. Heading into the fourth quarter, Atlanta lead 24-16.

Tampa Bay outscored Atlanta in the 4th, 13-10, but it wasn’t enough to get the lead as Atlanta got a close win in Mercedes-Benz, 34-29.

Atlanta still holds last place in the NFC South with a 2-4 record. They’ll try to inch closer to New Orleans next Monday night as they host the New York Giants.

