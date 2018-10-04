//Braves and Dodgers Meet In NLDS

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers are squaring up tonight in the National League Divisional series.

The Braves, 90-72, are making their first playoff appearance since 2013 and who better to square off against than the Dodgers. The Dodgers eliminated the Braves in a 4-game series back in 2013 and I’m sure the players, who are still on the team from a few years ago, remember that series and want some retribution. On the other hand, this is a young team and are going to experience a playoff atmosphere for the first time in their career.

Los Angeles’ year wasn’t so different from Atlanta. They come into the series with a record of 92-71. They have an amazing bullpen to get them to the World Series with Clayton Kershaw leading the crew.

With a few days off since the last game of the regular season, they both come in rested and ready to get to the World Series.

The first game of the series will be tonight at 8:30 on MLB Network.

More Info: https://www.ajc.com/sports/baseball/braves-dodgers-nlds-rematch-years-the-making/6YHwk5i4m90uXuNjJjnk0H/