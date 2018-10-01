//Atlanta United drops key game to Red Bulls

Share with friends













ATLANTA — Atlanta United lost 2-0 to New York Red Bulls Sunday afternoon at Red Bull Arena. With three games remaining in the MLS regular season, Atlanta sits with a one-point lead over Red Bulls at the top of the Eastern Conference and Supporters’ Shield standings.

Atlanta created its best chance of first half in the 10th minute, as Eric Remedi played a through ball to Miguel Almirón who sprinted behind the defense but had his shot saved by Luis Robles. Red Bulls opened the scoring in the 39th minute, with Daniel Royer converting a penalty kick after Chris McCann was called for handling the ball in the box off a Red Bulls corner.

In the 74th minute, after a cleared Red Bulls corner, Alex Muyl made a run behind the Atlanta defense and played the ball past a charging Brad Guzan and across the face of goal to Tim Parker, who tapped the ball into the net to make it 2-0.

New York was awarded its second penalty of the match in the 85th minute when Eric Remedi was ruled for a hand ball, but Brad Guzan made a diving save to his right to stop Alejandro Romero Gamarra’s penalty attempt. The Atlanta attack continued to try to find space behind the Red Bulls back line, and in the 90th minute, the two second-half substitutes combined when Ezequiel Barco played Brandon Vazquez through but his shot was saved by Robles.

Atlanta United (19-6-6, 63 points) returns to action Saturday, Oct. 6 when it hosts New England Revolution at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.