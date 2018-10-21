//Atlanta United defeats Chicago Fire, ties MLS Points Record

Share with friends













ATLANTA — Atlanta United defeated Chicago Fire 2-1 Sunday afternoon and tied the MLS record for points in a season (69) on Sunday. In front of 71,812 fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Franco Escobar scored his first goal with club and Johan Kappelhof’s second-half own goal gave Atlanta the lead for good. With the win, Atlanta clinched a berth in the 2019 Concacaf Champions League, as it secured the best overall record over the last two MLS seasons, and kept the club one point ahead of New York Red Bulls in the MLS Supporters’ Shield race.

Escobar struck in the ninth minute to give Atlanta the lead, as he hammered a loose ball with his left foot into the far corner. Ezequiel Barco started the play along the left sideline by sending a long diagonal ball for Escobar. The right back tried to originally play a ball in for Josef Martinez, but the ball ricocheted back to Escobar, who quickly hammered a first touch into the far corner.

Chicago tied the match in the 24th minute from Michael de Leeuw. Brandt Bronico split the Atlanta backline with a through ball for Djordje Mihailovic, who tapped it over for de Leeuw. The Dutch forward then calmly slotted the equalizer to the far post.

But Atlanta re-gained the lead less than two minutes later from an own goal on Kappelhof. The play started with Andrew Carleton playing Chris McCann in along the left sideline. McCann then sent a cross in toward goal, but Kappelhof’s diving clearance attempt ultimately re-directed the ball off the far post and into the back of the net.

Atlanta United (21-6-6, 69 points) can win the Supporters’ Shield with a win in its MLS Regular Season finale against Toronto FC on Sunday, Oct. 28.