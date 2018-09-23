//Woods Wins TOUR Championship; Rose wins FedEx Cup

Share with friends













Chip Harp | Live from the TOUR Championship for Valdosta Today

ATLANTA – The East Lake project is about rehabilitation and reclamation. A neighborhood, families, children, and a golf course have seen a new lease on life. Now you can add Tiger Woods to that list.

Woods posted his first PGA TOUR win in 1,876 days. And it came on one of golf’s biggest stages, in front of a raucous gallery of adoring fans. Woods won golf’s finale, the TOUR Championship today at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

When asked what he felt walking down the hill at East Lakes’ 18th hole knowing his comeback was complete, Woods stated, ” I mean, I’m having a hard time not crying the last hole. I said, hey, you know what, I can still blade this thing out of bounds. Just suck it up and let’s hit some shots. Here, and once I got the ball on the green, I gave Joey (his caddie) a high five because it was done. I could handle that from there.”

Thousands rushed behind Woods and his playing partner Rory McIlroy as they walked down the hill to the 18th green, a sight from decades ago. A sight golf’s greats have enjoyed in years past. A sight deserving of a hard fought comeback like that earned by Woods.

The crowds all week were like those never seen at this event. Reports stated that for the first time single day tickets had been sold at volume Saturday night, all hoping to catch a glimpse of history. And that they did.

East Lake, the home of the legendary Bobby Jones, is an “old school” course with a basic key to success. Hit the fairways, hit the greens. But narrow fairways, bermuda rough, and tough sloped greens made the old course a stiff challenge for golf’s best. Woods shot 1-over on the day, seeing the back nine prove especially difficult. In fact, FedEx Cup winner Justin Rose shot a 3-over 73 on the day for the tournament, though his overall performance of the season, and in the playoffs, meant Rose was the FedEx Cup winner, and $10 million richer.

It was a magical tournament and a great setting for Tiger’s redemption and return to the top of the golf world, at least for today. Woods has changed much from his days struggling with personal problems and a broken game. Though surgery helped repair his back, Woods showed he could adapt to a new swing, a new game, and a new lease on life. Hard work and a commitment to improve has led him back. And it appears golf and its fans are glad of it. Well done, Tiger.