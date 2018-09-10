//Winnersville Classic Ticket Sales

Share with friends













Valdosta – The Valdosta High School Wildcats will host the Lowndes High School Vikings on Friday, September 21 for the historic Winnersville Classic! Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

Ticket sales will begin on Monday, September 17 at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium on Williams Street. Please pay close attention to the priority in which the tickets will be sold.

On Monday, September 17 and Tuesday, September 18 , ticket sales will begin at 3:00 pm and close at 7:00 pm.

Season ticket holders, Touchdown Club members, varsity football, varsity cheerleader and band parents can purchase tickets Monday and Tuesday . Season ticket holders are limited to the number of tickets in your name and cannot combine season tickets with Touchdown Club membership to purchase more. Touchdown Club members who are not season ticket holders can purchase two tickets, they must present their Touchdown Club membership card in person to purchase their own tickets. Varsity football, cheerleading and band parents may purchase two tickets per family unless you have a larger number of season tickets, you can purchase whichever is greater.

All remaining tickets will go on sale Wednesday, September 19 . These tickets will be sold at the Wildcat ticket office located at 1204 Williams Street on Wednesday and Thursday from 8:00 am until 4:00 pm and on Friday from 8:00 am until noon or until tickets are sold out.

Availability of tickets is based solely on the total number of available seats for sale in Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. These tickets are sold on a priority basis as outlined above. Once all seats are sold, there will be no more available tickets. Unfortunately, we cannot guarantee that tickets will be available to all Wildcat or Viking fans.

Tickets for reserved sections C-D-E will be $12 and general admission seats, sections A-B-F-G will be $10 each. All tickets sold are cash only, no checks or credit cards accepted.

For more information contact athletics director, Reginald Michell at the Valdosta Ticket Office at (229) 671-6049.