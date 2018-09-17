//Week 5 High School Football Scores

VALDOSTA – We’re halfway through the regular season and each week is producing more and more action leading up to region-play.
Week 5 Scores:
|Lincoln Trojans
|at
|Lowndes Vikings
|2-1
|3-1
|15
|51
|Final
|Irwin Co. Indians
|at
|Clinch Co. Panthers
|3-0
|3-0
|21
|3
|Final
|Brooks Co. Trojans
|at
|Dublin Fighting Irish
|2-1
|3-0
|13
|10
|Final
|Cook Hornets
|at
|Appling Co. Pirates
|2-2
|1-2
|20
|27
|Final
|Valwood Valiants
|at
|Heritage Hawks
|3-1
|4-0
|28
|24
|Final
|Wilcox Co. Patriots
|at
|Lanier Co. Bulldogs
|2-1
|0-3
|41
|14
|Roquemore Field, 7:30 p.m.
|Colquitt Co. Packers
|at
|Warner Robins Demons
|4-0
|3-0
|41
|14
|Final
|Parkview Panthers
|at
|Tift Co. Blue Devils
|2-0
|3-1
|31
|28
|Final
|Camden Co. Wildcats
|at
|Brunswick Pirates
|3-1
|2-1
|37
|0
|Final
|Miller Grove Wolverines
|at
|Coffee Trojans
|1-2
|4-0
|0
|35
|Final