//Week 5 High School Football Scores

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – We’re halfway through the regular season and each week is producing more and more action leading up to region-play.

Week 5 Scores:

Lincoln Trojans at Lowndes Vikings 2-1 3-1 15 51 Final

​​​​​​

Irwin Co. Indians at Clinch Co. Panthers 3-0 3-0 21 3

Final

​​​​​​​

Brooks Co. Trojans at Dublin Fighting Irish 2-1 3-0 13 10 Final

​​​​

Cook Hornets at Appling Co. Pirates 2-2 1-2 20 27 Final

​​

Valwood Valiants at Heritage Hawks 3-1 4-0 28 24 Final

​​​​​​

Wilcox Co. Patriots at Lanier Co. Bulldogs 2-1 0-3 41 14 Roquemore Field, 7:30 p.m.

​​​​​

Colquitt Co. Packers at Warner Robins Demons 4-0 3-0 41 14 Final

​​

Parkview Panthers at Tift Co. Blue Devils 2-0 3-1 31 28 Final

​​​​​

​

Camden Co. Wildcats at Brunswick Pirates 3-1 2-1 37 0 Final

​​​​