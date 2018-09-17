//Week 5 High School Football Scores

Week 5 High School Football Scores

VALDOSTA – We’re halfway through the regular season and each week is producing more and more action leading up to region-play.

Week 5 Scores:

Regional Game Scoreboard

Lincoln Trojans at Lowndes Vikings
2-1 3-1
15 51
Final

​​​​​​

 
Irwin Co. Indians at Clinch Co. Panthers
3-0 3-0
21 3
Final

​​​​​​​

 
Brooks Co. Trojans at Dublin Fighting Irish
2-1 3-0
13 10
Final

​​​​

 
Cook Hornets at Appling Co. Pirates
2-2 1-2
20 27
Final

​​

 
Valwood Valiants at Heritage Hawks
3-1 4-0
28 24
Final

​​​​​​

Wilcox Co. Patriots at Lanier Co. Bulldogs
2-1 0-3
41 14
Roquemore Field, 7:30 p.m.

​​​​​

 
Colquitt Co. Packers at Warner Robins Demons
4-0 3-0
41 14
Final

​​

 
Parkview Panthers at Tift Co. Blue Devils
2-0 3-1
31 28
Final

​​​​​

 
Camden Co. Wildcats at Brunswick Pirates
3-1 2-1
37 0
Final

​​​​

Miller Grove Wolverines at Coffee Trojans
1-2 4-0
0 35
Final
