Share with friends













VALDOSTA – It felt like the season just started and we’re already in week 4 of high school football.

There are a few interesting games tonight around the state of Georgia.

Let’s start with Thomas County Central at Cook County. TCC has two different chapters in their first two games. They won their season opener, 33-7, over Early County. The second game didn’t go as planned when they lost to crosstown-rival, Thomasville, 39-7. They’ll take on a confident 2-1 Cook County team. They have a common opponent as Cook lost to Early County, 17-0. It should be a great matchup.

East Coweta will travel to play the Lowndes Vikings tonight. East Coweta hasn’t had much luck this season; losing the first two games by close scores. Lowndes comes in after a tough loss up at Parkview. Both teams are hoping to bounce back and gain some momentum before they play some tough opponents.

The game that everyone has been talking about this week is the Valdosta Wildcats versus the seemingly unstoppable Colquitt County Packers. There’s no denying that this is one of the best Colquitt teams that Rush Propst has had. NEVER count out the ‘Cats though. They are a young team with something to prove and what better way to prove how good your team is than defeating the nationally-ranked 11th team in the country. Valdosta has gotten a lot better on offense than last year and it actually was a close game between the two teams last year with Colquitt pulling away in the fourth quarter and winning, 27-0.

Tune into 95.7 The Mix for the Valdosta game with pregame starting at 7 P.M. and the game starting at 8 P.M.

Listen to 99.5 Kix Country to hear the Viking take on East Coweta. Pregame starts at 7 P.M. and the game will begin at 8 P.M.