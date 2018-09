Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State University softball team will hold a cornhole tournament on Saturday, September 29th.

All benefits will go to the VSU softball team. Pre-registration is happening now and is $40 at Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering. Registration on tournament day will be $50.

It will be a double elimination tournament. 1st prize is $200, 2nd prize is $100 and 3rd prize is $50.

