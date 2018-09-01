//Vikings Return Home Next Friday Sept. 7

Share with friends













The Vikings return home on Friday September 7 when they host the East Coweta Indians out of Sharpsburg, GA and Region 2-7A. Kickoff is set for 8:00 PM at the Martin Stadium.

This Friday will also be 8th grade band night. All Lowndes 8th grade band members will attend and perform.

Tickets for this game are on sale at the ticket office. Single game reserved seat tickets are $8 each. All tickets at the gate will be $10. All seats are reserved seats.

Season tickets for the 2018 season are still available. Reserved seat season packages are available on both sides of the stadium. Reserved seat packages are $50 for the remaining regular season home games.

Lowndes High students may still purchase season passes at Lowndes High for $20 each for the remaining regular season home games. These passes can be used only by LHS students and are valid only for the LHS student section. All others must have a reserved seat ticket.

The Viking Ticket Office is located in the Lowndes Board of Education Building on Norman Drive. Please note the ticket office has moved since last season. The ticket office is located in the east end of the Board Office next to Norman Drive and across from Goo Goo Car Wash.

Ticket office hours this week are Tuesday – Thursday 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm and Friday from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. The ticket office will be closed on Monday for the Labor Day Holiday.

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings