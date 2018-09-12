//Several College Games Get Canceled Because Of Hurricane

Valdosta – Several college football games were canceled this week because of Hurricane Florence.
The game that were canceled include:
Virginia Tech vs. East Carolina
Central Florida at North Carolina
West Virginia at N.C. State
Norfolk State at Liberty
No word yet on these games:
Kent State at Penn State (Saturday, noon)
UTEP at Tennessee (Saturday, noon)
Georgia Southern at Clemson (Saturday, 3:30 p.m.)
Southern Miss at Appalachian State (Saturday, 3:30 p.m.)
Lehigh at Navy (Saturday, 3:30 p.m.)
Old Dominion at Charlotte (Saturday, 6 p.m.)
More Info: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/early-lead/wp/2018/09/10/hurricane-florence-could-force-numerous-postponements-cancellations-in-sports-world/?noredirect=on&utm_term=.f653c2e6a69d