//Lowndes Vikettes Host Camden County In Last Regular Season Games

VALDOSTA – The,17-4,Lowndes High Vikettes play their last regular season games against, 12-6, Camden County Wildcats.

The Vikettes come in today’s games ranked 16th in the nation, according to MaxPreps, and 5th in the state. If they win today, it’ll be the third straight year they’ve swept region 1-7A.

Camden County is no slouch though. They won their first six games before losing 6 of their last 12 games. Camden County will either play Woodstock High School or Lassiter High School in the first round of the playoffs.

Lowndes will most likely play Etowah High School in the first round of the 2018-2018 GHSA Fast Pitch Softball Playoffs.