//Lowndes Softball Week 4 “Hitter Of The Week”

Source: Lowndes Fast Pitch Facebook Page

VALDOSTA – Lowndes High Softball score 10 runs in 2 games last week and part of that offensive outbreak was because of Jacie Johns.

Congratulations to senior Jacie Johns on being named Lowndes Fastpitch “Hitter of the Week!” In two games, Jacie went 5/9 with 2 triples and 5 RBIs.

On the season, Jacie is hitting .324, with a .460 on base percentage and 12 runs scored from the lead off spot!