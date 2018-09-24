//Lowndes Softball “Hitter Of The Week”

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Lowndes High Vikettes shutout Colquitt County last week, 14-0 and 8-0.

Per Lowndes Fastpitch Facebook:

“Congratulations to senior Rylin Hedgecock on being named Lowndes Fastpitch “Hitter of the Week!” In a double header region sweep of Colquitt County, the Arkansas commit went 3-3, with 2 home runs (1 grand slam), 7 RBIs, 3 walks (2 intentional), and 2 runs scored…

On the year, Rylin is hitting .559 with 8 home runs and 29 RBIs thru 20 games.

Next up for the Vikettes is a home game vs Worth County on Tuesday, Sept. 25, at 5:30 for Military Appreciation Night. They then finish out the regular season on Thursday, Sept. 27 with a double header at home vs Camden County, starting at 4 pm.”