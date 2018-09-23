//Lowndes Alum Straka earns TOUR Card

Share with friends













ATLANTIC BEACH, FL – Former Lowndes High Viking and Valdosta resident Sepp Straka earned his PGA TOUR card today.

Straka shot an 18-under 266 to tie for third at the Web.com Tour Championship, played at the Atlantic Beach Country Club in Atlantic Beach, Florida.

The performance, coupled with a win earlier this year at the KC Golf Classic in Kansas City, left him 20th on the money list for the season, good enough to earn his place on the PGA TOUR for the 2018-19 season.

Straka, and his brother, led Lowndes to a state championship before graduating to attend the University of Georgia. Strakka was part of the Bulldogs 2016 Southeastern Conference Championship team.