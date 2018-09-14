//LHS Vikings Versus VHS Wildcats Sept 21

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – On Friday September 21 the Vikings will travel to Cleveland for a non-region game with Valdosta High. Kickoff is set for 8:00 PM.

Tickets for this game will be sold in accordance with the Lowndes Athletic Department Ticket Priority policy.

On Monday night Viking Touchdown Club member and Viking reserved seat season ticket holders may purchase their tickets. All tickets are reserved seats and are $12 each.

Touchdown Club members may purchase according to their priority at the Viking Touchdown Club meeting. The Viking Touchdown Club meets at 6:00 PM at The Mill Pizza Buffet in Remerton in conjunction with the Viking Coaches Show. Tickets will go on sale to Touchdown Club members at 6:00 PM according to their priority at The Mill

At 7:30 PM Viking reserved seat season ticket holders may purchase the number of reserved season tickets they hold at Martin Stadium. These tickets will be on sale at the ticket office located in the Board of Education building on Norman Drive. Please note the ticket office has moved since last season. The ticket office is located in the east end of the Board Office next to Norman Drive and across from Goo Goo Car Wash.

Any remaining tickets will go on sale Tuesday morningto the general public beginning at 7:00 AM in the ticket office on Norman Drive.

Student tickets for Lowndes High students will be sold at LHS. Again, all tickets are $12 each.