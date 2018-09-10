//Last Week’s Friday Night Scores

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – There were a ton of amazing games from past Friday and the season is only getting better.

Valdosta Wildcats at Colquitt Co. Packers 2-1 3-0 13 48 Final

​​​​​

East Coweta Indians at Lowndes Vikings 0-2 2-1 12 37

Final

​​​​​​​

Dooly Co. Bobcats at Clinch Co. Panthers 1-1 3-0 6 40 Final

​​​​

Bainbridge Bearcats at Brooks Co. Trojans 2-1 2-1 13 15 Final

​​

TCC Yellow Jackets at Cook Hornets 1-1 2-1 44 12 Final

​​​​​​

Wilcox Co. Patriots at Berrien Rebels 2-0 2-1 19 28 Final

​​​​​

NFCS Eagles at Valwood Valiants 1-1 3-0 31 7 Final

​​

Crisp Co. Cougars at Tift Co. Blue Devils 1-2 2-1 0 42 Final

​​​​​

Camden Co. Wildcats at Richmond Hill Wildcats 2-1 1-1 33 6 Final

​​​