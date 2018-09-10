//Last Week’s Friday Night Scores

VALDOSTA – There were a ton of amazing games from past Friday and the season is only getting better.
|Valdosta Wildcats
|at
|Colquitt Co. Packers
|2-1
|3-0
|13
|48
|Final
|East Coweta Indians
|at
|Lowndes Vikings
|0-2
|2-1
|12
|37
|Final
|Dooly Co. Bobcats
|at
|Clinch Co. Panthers
|1-1
|3-0
|6
|40
|Final
|Bainbridge Bearcats
|at
|Brooks Co. Trojans
|2-1
|2-1
|13
|15
|Final
|TCC Yellow Jackets
|at
|Cook Hornets
|1-1
|2-1
|44
|12
|Final
|Wilcox Co. Patriots
|at
|Berrien Rebels
|2-0
|2-1
|19
|28
|Final
|NFCS Eagles
|at
|Valwood Valiants
|1-1
|3-0
|31
|7
|Final
|Crisp Co. Cougars
|at
|Tift Co. Blue Devils
|1-2
|2-1
|0
|42
|Final
|Camden Co. Wildcats
|at
|Richmond Hill Wildcats
|2-1
|1-1
|33
|6
|Final
|Upson-Lee Knights
|at
|Fitzgerald Hurricane
|2-0
|2-1
|24
|28
|Final