Last Week’s Friday Night Scores

VALDOSTA – There were a ton of amazing games from past Friday and the season is only getting better.

Regional Game Scoreboard

Valdosta Wildcats at Colquitt Co. Packers
2-1 3-0
13 48
Final

East Coweta Indians at Lowndes Vikings
0-2 2-1
12 37
Final

Dooly Co. Bobcats at Clinch Co. Panthers
1-1 3-0
6 40
Final

Bainbridge Bearcats at Brooks Co. Trojans
2-1 2-1
13 15
Final

TCC Yellow Jackets at Cook Hornets
1-1 2-1
44 12
Final

Wilcox Co. Patriots at Berrien Rebels
2-0 2-1
19 28
Final

NFCS Eagles at Valwood Valiants
1-1 3-0
31 7
Final

Crisp Co. Cougars at Tift Co. Blue Devils
1-2 2-1
0 42
Final

Camden Co. Wildcats at Richmond Hill Wildcats
2-1 1-1
33 6
Final

Upson-Lee Knights at Fitzgerald Hurricane
2-0 2-1
24 28
Final
