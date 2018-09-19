//Kenny Moore Has What It Takes

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Kenny Moore, former Lowndes Viking and Valdosta State Blazer, may not be the tallest cornerback in the NFL but he definitely measures up to what it takes to be in the NFL.

Moore, 5’9″, didn’t start playing football until his senior year of high school. After that, they say, is history. Moore didn’t know if he would even play in college. He did go to VSU and had an amazing tenure there.

After he was cut by the New England Patriots, the Indianapolis Colts wanted him.

Per Indystar.com, “Life isn’t easy for a 5’9″ corner in today’s pass-happy NFL. Yet Moore survives — excels, even — with that unshakeable, fear-no-one mindset of his, and the grit coaches love to talk about but rarely see from a player in every single practice and every single game.”

There is no doubt that he has tremendous love for the game and they don’t measure heart. Moore will never stop trying to prove he belongs in the sport.

More Info: https://www.indystar.com/story/sports/nfl/colts/2018/09/18/indianapolis-colts-cb-kenny-moore-turning-heads-so-far-2018-valdosta-state/1340576002/