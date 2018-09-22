//Is this the Weekend for Tiger?

Share with friends













Chip Harp | Live from East Lake Golf Club

ATLANTA – Tiger Woods seems to be playing for the dramatic. Will his comeback win be at golf’s biggest tournament?

In another hot day, with record crowds on hand, Tiger make a statement that he his back.

With six birdies in his first seven holes, Tiger Woods shot the low round of the day, a 5-under 65, to take a 3-stroke lead into the final round in search of his 80th PGA TOUR win and his first since 2013

Woods third round 65 was his fifth consecutive round in the 60’s, which stands as his longest streak of the season. He aims to make this his statement win as his return to the top of the TOUR.

The course, East Lake Golf Club, is proving to be a formidable foe for golf’s 30 best. “The course is playing like an old US Open Course”, said NBC commentator and golf legend Johnny Miller.

World Number One Justin Rose rallied to card a 2-under 68 and is currently first in the FedEx Cup point standings. Tiger is currently second.

Will Rory McIlroy make a charge for the Cup? He shot a 4-under 66 to move into a tie for second with Rose for the tournament.

Meanwhile, the leader entering the tournament, Bryson DeChambeau, improved his position by 9 strokes in the third round, rebounding from a 75 on Friday with a 4-under 66 to move into a tie for 21st for the tournament.

Tomorrow’s final round may prove to be the most dramatic and watched TOUR Championship ever, as Rose, McIlroy, and Woods vie for golf’s biggest purse.