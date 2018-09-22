//Gressel leads Atlanta to 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake

Share with friends













ATLANTA — Atlanta United defeated Real Salt Lake 2-0 Saturday night in front of 72,017 fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Julian Gressel scored a goal and added an assist, while Tito Villalba scored in his third consecutive game to carry Atlanta to a comfortable win. Also, 16-year-old Homegrown Player George Bello started his first MLS match, becoming the eighth-youngest player in MLS history to start a game. In the 73rd minute, Bello was subbed off for Jose Hernandez, who made his MLS debut. With the win, combined with New York City FC’s draw against Montreal, Atlanta clinched a bye into the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the upcoming MLS Cup Playoffs.

Atlanta controlled play for much of the first half – holding Real Salt Lake to just one attempted shot – and it finally broke through on a goal in the 37th minute. Charging hard down the left sideline, Miguel Almirón crossed for Gressel, who chested the ball down and then hammered it off a volley into the upper left corner. It was Gressel’s third goal of the year and Almirón’s 14th assist, one off the league lead.

After halftime, Atlanta doubled the lead from Villalba in the 61st minute. Gressel took a throw-in along the right sideline and aimed for Josef Martinez, but the forward dummied off of a big hop, which led the ball straight to Villalba. There, the Argentine crushed a left-footed shot for the right corner, which ricocheted off the upright and into Nick Rimando’s back before trickling over the line for a 2-0 lead.

Real Salt Lake had just three attempts on target, two of which came in the final 10 minutes, but were comfortably saved by Brad Guzan. It was Guzan’s eighth shutout of the season and second in the club’s last three games.

Atlanta United (19-5-6, 63 points) returns to action next Sunday, Sept. 30 when it travels to play New York Red Bulls.