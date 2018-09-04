//FSU Comes Up Short Against Virginia Tech

Share with friends













TALLAHASSEE – Florida State came up short in the season opener against Virginia Tech last night, 24-3.

This isn’t the start FSU wanted for the Willie Taggart era. They came out slow in the first quarter and were down 10-0 from a Josh Jackson touchdown pass and a field goal. Thankfully FSU got a field goal later in the 2nd quarter to come within a touchdown.

Virginia Tech pulled away with a blocked punt for a touchdown to take the lead 17-3. Penalties and turnovers ultimately kept FSU from keeping it close and probably even winning the game.

Virginia Tech sealed the game with a late 4th quarter touchdown to win 24-3.

The Seminoles hope to get a 1 in the win column this Saturday as they host the Samford Bulldogs.

More Info: http://www.wctv.tv/content/sports/Seminoles-cant-find-groove-fall-to-VT-in-opener-492358861.html