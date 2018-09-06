//Colin Kaepernick Is The New Face Of Nike

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Colin Kaepernick is the new face of the Nike 30th year campaign.

As much as people might not like him for his protesting, he has become the new face of Nike, along with a few other athletes. The ad says “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

I’m sure it wouldn’t be as bad for Nike if they didn’t include “sacrificing everything.” Boycotters of Nike say he hasn’t sacrificed everything like our soldiers overseas Which is very true. He may not have sacrificed everything but he’s sacrificed his job as a quarterback to help raise awareness to police brutality and social injustice.

A lot of people don’t know that he was given up for adoption at birth and was adopted by a white family. Everywhere he went with his family, people thought he was a thug and was trying to steal. That was before they knew what a kind-hearted person he is. Just because he has millions of dollars which he worked for, he knows how it was growing up and being labeled. He knew from the beginning that this isn’t a perfect world.

Besides Nike, Kaepernick has also become the face for civil rights. Some compare him to Martin Luther King, Jr.

Love him or hate him, Kaepernick is fighting for this country too and trying to make it a better place.