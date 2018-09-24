//Braves Seeking Home-Field Advantage For Divisional Round

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Atlanta Braves will make it to the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

Atlanta is trying to balance resting players and winning the rest of the series while trying to have home-field advantage for the first round of the playoffs. Brian Snitker rested Freddie Freeman and Nick Markakis yesterday to give them 2 days of rest.

Atlanta captured the National League East this past Saturday after winning the series against rival, Philadelphia Phillies.

The Braves will most likely play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the divisional round and nothing would be more important than being at home to play the Dodgers.

More Info: https://www.ajc.com/sports/how-braves-will-balance-rest-chasing-home-field-advantage-for-playoffs/4rXz4daJM4Yb4YGtt6SDnL/