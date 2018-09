Share with friends













VALDOSTA – South Georgia has a lot of great matchups going on tonight.

After big wins last week, a few teams look to stay hot and get momentum going into the region including Lowndes and Camden County.

Here are the Top 10 games in Georgia:

1. Charlton Co. at Irwin Co.

2. Telfair Co. at Wilcox Co.

3. Columbus at Cairo

4. Glynn Academy at Camden Co.

5. Beaufort (S.C.) at Valdosta

6. Ware Co. at Lowndes

7. Tift Co. at Bainbridge

8. Thomasville at Crisp Co.

9. Berrien at Cook

10. Valwood at Tiftarea