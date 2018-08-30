Share with friends













By Chase Calhoun

VALDOSTA – Week 1 of college football starts tonight and finally football fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

I’m sure everyone can agree with me when i say, Thank God, college football is back. It has felt like the longest off season ever. .

Kennsesaw State will travel to play Georgia State tonight, the “Undefeated National Champs”, Central Florida, will play Connecticut. In the SEC, Texas A&M will host New Mexico State and up north in the B1G, Michigan State will host Utah State. All these games are on tonight on several ESPN channels.

The more talked about games will be Washington taking on Auburn, Michigan traveling to take on Notre Dame and Miami versus LSU just to name a few.

A lot of people want to see what Georgia can do this year after coming within a few plays of winning their first national championship since 1980, they want to see what Dan Mullen can do at Florida, how Jimbo Fisher will do in the SEC after leaving FSU.

Will Ohio State make it to the college football playoff with Urban Meyer not on the sidelines for the first three games? Is the “U” back in Mark Richt’s third year at Miami? Can Georgia make it back to the national championship and win that coveted title they’ve been longing for?

It will certainly be an entertaining year of football but we’ll just have to wait and see how it plays out.

There’s no better week in the year than the first week to open college football and Thank God it’s back!