//Lowndes Softball Hitters Of The Week

Valdosta – The Lowndes softball hitting coaches chooses “Hitters of The Week” and these are the girls from the first 3 weeks.
Congrats to sophomore, Tori Hedgecock on being named Lowndes Softballs “Hitter of the Week!” In the first week of the season Tori paced the offense going 4/9 with 1 home run and 5 RBI’s as the Vikettes opened the season 2-1. Tori is currently hitting .433 with 2 home runs thru 11 games….
Congrats to senior, Sophie Sumner on being named Lowndes Softball’s week two “Hitter of the Week.” In 4 games, Sophie went 9/13 on the week with 5 doubles, 1 home run, and 5 RBI’s leading the Vikettes to a 3-1 record. Sumner is currently leading the team with a .625 batting average, which is also one of the highest averages in the state.
Congrats to senior, Rylin Hedgecock on being named Lowndes Softball’s week three “Hitter of the Week!” On a week Lowndes went to Atlanta and played some of the best teams in the state, Hedgecock went 8/13 with 3 doubles, 1 home run, 3 RBIs and 5 runs scored while leading the Vikettes to a 3-1 record… Hedgecock is currently hitting .486 with 2 home runs and 14 RBIs on the year.
Lowndes is currently 8-3, with a team batting average of .367…Senior, Madison May is hitting .400 with a team leading 6 home runs, 18 RBIs, and 14 runs scored…
Next up for the Vikettes is an away game vs Lee County on Wednesday–Go Vikettes!