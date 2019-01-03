//New Valdosta Disability Support Group

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Lithos Counseling and Consulting is offering a new resource for the Valdosta area for people dealing with chronic pain, blindness, mobility impairments, injuries and other physical limitations.

The Valdosta Disability Support Group is designed to help reduce isolation and hopelessness. The group is designed to help facilitate social connections and share ideas of many different topics, making sure that all voices can be heard.

They will offer it free of charge, and anyone who is interested can attend (caregivers and family are welcomed too).

The group will meet every second and fourth Tuesday of each month from 5-6 p.m. at Lithos Counseling and Consulting, LLC, located at 1805 Green Circle, Valdosta.

Contact Bradford LPC at 229-415-7621 for more information.