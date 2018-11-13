//Valdosta Announces Thanksgiving Sanitation Schedule

Please note that the Sanitation Division will collect residential garbage ONLY on Thanksgiving Day. Residents should place their green rollouts at the curbside by 5 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 22, to ensure their garbage is collected. Recyclables and yard waste for Thursday and Friday routes will both be collected on Friday, Nov. 23.

City sanitation trucks pick up from over 3,500 residents per day. The Public Works Department appreciates residents’ cooperation and patience as sanitation workers do their best to pick up both routes–over 7,000 customers–on Friday. Since yard waste and special pickups use additional vehicles and manpower, residents are urged to minimize the amount of these they place on the curbside throughout the adjusted holiday schedule.

If you have any questions, please call the Public Works Department at 229-259-3590.