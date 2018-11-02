//Park Avenue Methodist Church Bazaar

Share with friends













KooVALDOSTA – The United Methodist Women from Park Avenue United Methodist Church will hold a bazaar Saturday, November 10, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the church fellowship hall. There will be many Christmas craft items from which to choose, as well as handmade doll clothes (fits Barbie and American Girl), fine items from the upscale shop, vintage linens, and treats from the sweet shop and candy shop. The bazaar will also feature a country store, frozen casseroles, meat market and soups, two jewelry booths, trash to treasure, and much more.

For more than 40 years, the UMW at Park Avenue have held the bazaar, and have given all the profits, more than $100,000, to local and south Georgia mission agencies. Recipients over the past several years have included The Child Advocacy Center, The Haven, Break Bread, LAMP, The Methodist Youth Home, VSU’s Wesley Foundation, Lowndes County Partnership for Health, ACTO, Living Bridges Ministry, Vashti, Open Door, Wesley Community Center, Magnolia Manor, and Wesley Glen Ministries.

Bazaar organizers Emelynn Odom, Catherine Daughtery, and Jacki Beasley invite the community to the bazaar for some great shopping opportunities and for a delicious lunch from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Lunch choices include chicken pot pie, vegetable soup, grilled cheese, salad and dessert.