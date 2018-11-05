Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Many people think a conversation about hospice is really about giving up on life, giving up on those you love. But, more than one million people across the nation have learned just the opposite.

Hospice is compassionate care when a cure is no longer possible, and it’s not giving up – it’s getting more attention and hope for a good quality of life.

November is National Hospice Awareness month. Join Hospice of South Georgia in sharing the truth about the meaningful value of hospice care to our community.

For more information, visit Hospice of South Georgia.org, or visit their Facebook page.