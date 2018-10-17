//Hillary, Unilateral Civility, and a Public at Risk

Share with friends













Column by Gary M. Wisenbaker

“You cannot be civil with [the Republican Party because it] wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about. …That’s why I believe, if we are fortunate enough to win back the House and or the Senate, that’s when civility can start again.”

Thus spoke Hillary Clinton recently on CNN, proving yet again the accuracy of University of South Carolina history professor Dr. Clyde Wilson’s observation that she “is self-righteous, ruthless, and self-aggrandizing.”

Sadly for the Democratic Socialists, HRC is still out there helping to remind voters why they voted for Donald Trump and the GOP in 2016.

But wait.

Two years ago candidate Hillary exclaimed that “We know, in our country, the difference between leadership and dictatorship. And the peaceful transition of power is something that sets us apart.”

She then went on to decry Trump for being a clear and present danger to “our democracy” since he might not accept the outcome of the 2016 elections.

So now Clinton endorses continued and open civil discourse and aggression by the left since the eurosocialists failed in that election cycle even though “the peaceful transition of power is something that sets us apart.”

Hillary is not alone. Cory Booker, Maxine Waters, and Nancy Pelosi want GOP office holders accosted and threatened in all venues: restaurants, hallways of the Capitol, on the streets, even their homes.

And that kind of treatment extends to their supporters as well as evidenced by Republican headquarters being attacked Brown Shirt Nazi style by leftists and Antifa mobs.

It’s open season on the right. Just ask GOP Rep. Steve Scalise, who was gunned down by a Bernie Sanders supporter in broad daylight in a public park. The outrage concerning that attack from the left and Democratic Socialists was drowned out by a handful of crickets.

The left’s collective failure to denounce “the resistance” has encouraged the proliferation of mob rule in the streets and halls of government. They are silent on the issue because the Democratic Socialists don’t understand, or choose to ignore, that America is not a democracy.

One need look no further than the recent Justice Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court confirmation “hearings” to understand that there is no desire on the part of the Democratic Socialists to honor the rule of law, let alone the Constitution of the United States.

The 2016 election cycle, probably more than any other in America’s history, was about the Supreme Court. Donald Trump ran on the issue. Hillary ran on free cake.

President Trump won. He discharged his constitutional duty and nominated Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court. Bereft of any professional or intellectual fitness objections, the left embarked on a dangerous and disgusting eleventh hour character assassination campaign.

Their hope was that Kavanaugh would be so embattled that the President would pull the nomination. They unleashed angry mobs to further intimidate Kavanaugh supporters.

They failed. And they failed because America is a republic and elections have consequences.

Kyle Buckley writes that “A democracy gives sovereignty to the citizens as a whole group, or majority, while a republic gives sovereignty to the individual and the people.” A republic protects, then, against mob rule, protecting the rights of the minority.

It is clear from Hillary’s recent comments that she does not support the republican concept of government as enshrined in the Constitution.

In fact, the entire Democratic Socialists cabal have made it no secret that their preference is mob rule and to run roughshod over the GOP should they win.

Benjamin Franklin, when asked if the Constitutional Convention established a monarchy or a republic, replied, “A republic, if you can keep it.”

And the 2018 midterms may well be about keeping this republic.

Gary Wisenbaker (gary@realtyadvisorsga.com) is a political consultant at Blackstone, LLC, and a REALTOR®at RealLiving Realty Advisors