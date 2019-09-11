//Walton T. Lineberger

Share with friends











Walton T. “Grandy” Lineberger, 83, died on Monday, September 9, 2019 at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Jacksonville, FL. Born in Valdosta, to the late Tullie T. & Vallie Mae Johnson Lineberger, he had been a lifelong resident of the Valdosta area. Mr. Lineberger graduated from Valdosta High School in 1954 where he played football for Coach Wright Bazemore. Two days after graduation, he started working at the Owens Illinois/PCA Paper Mill in Clyattville where he was affectionately known as “Cheese” for 45 years until his retirement in 1999 as an Evaporator Operator in the Pulp Mill. While his sons were growing up he helped coach Boy’s Club football and he continued his love for sports throughout his life, attending the games of grandchildren and other friends. On Friday nights, he could be heard yelling “Defense!” as he was an avid supporter of the Lowndes High School Viking Football program. He loved being outside, whether it was gardening, hunting and fishing earlier in life, or working in the yard and mowing grass as recently as two months ago. His favorite greeting was a tight hug or a handshake that could bring you to your knees. Mr. Lineberger was a devoted and active member of Lake Park Church of Christ.



Mr. Lineberger is survived by “His Platinum Blonde,” the love of his life for 64 ½ years, Anne Snellgrove Lineberger, of Valdosta, GA; his children, Kirk and Janet Lineberger, of Valdosta, GA, Kerry and the late Angela Lineberger, of Perry, GA and Karen and Troy Black, of Lake Park, GA and; his grandchildren, Kaylee Martin, Matt Martin (Kayla), Tully Lineberger (Haley), Tal Lineberger, Hunter Lineberger, Luke Lineberger (Samantha) and Ben Lineberger. Also surviving are his “special girls,” Lauren Sapp (Scotty), Lakyn Flanagan (Brett), Lannon Ramirez (Alan) and Alle Carter (Terry), & brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by a sister, Margie Dasher; his daughter in law; and a grandson, Zachary Lineberger.

The family will receive friends at 2:30pm with Celebration of Life beginning at 4pm on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Lake Park Church of Christ with Mr. Marvin Greene and Mr. David Nelson officiating. Burial Service will follow at Dasher Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Georgia Christian School or the Youth Group of Lake Park Church of Christ. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.mclanecares.com.