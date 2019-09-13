Share with friends











Sylvia Sue Hall, 76, of Hahira died Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Heritage House Nursing Home. She was born in Brooks County, GA on January 1, 1943 to the late Robert Marvin Newton and Janie Frances Dixon Newton. Mrs. Hall was a member of Bethany Baptist Church, was a school teacher for over thirty years, many of those years in the Lowndes County School System. She previously owned Happy Face Daycare in Hahira.

She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Lance and Tammy Hall of Hahira, two granddaughters, Kayla and Brianna Hall, brother and sister in law, Robert and Shirley Newton, brother in law, Bruce Harris, all of Hahira, sisters in law and brothers in law, Carolyn Ellison of Kingsport, TN, Dennis and Barbara Hall of Carrollton, GA, Susan and Mark Foutz of Fernandina Beach, FL, Dianne and Kurt Zarder of Coos Bay, OR and Patti Stam of Albany, GA, numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James Rene’ Hall, sister, Marti Harris, and brother in law Bob Ellison.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at eleven a. m. at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens with Pastor Nick Kudyk officiating. Burial will follow. The family request no flowers and that donations be made to Bethany Baptist Church, 5064 Bethany Road, Hahira, GA 31632. The family will receive friends from six until eight p. m. Friday at the Martin McLane Funeral Home in Hahira. Condolences may be expressed online at www.mclanecares.com.

Martin McLane Funeral Home, Hahira, GA.