//Selmon Bostic, Jr.

Mr. Selmon “Junior” Bostic, Jr., 78 of Adel, Georgia passed away August 30, 2019 at South Georgia Medical Center following a sudden illness. Mr. Bostic was born on August 8, 1941 in Miami, Florida to the late Selmon Bostic, Sr. and Irene Pearl Morris Bostic. He was a member at the Flat Creek Baptist Church and had retired from Nashville Mills. Many people remember him also working for many years at The Adel Trading Co. He enjoyed watching wrestling but most of all he loved spending time with his family. Junior made sure that his sons knew what it meant to be a good, hard-working, honest man. He always made sure that his family was provided for and was known for putting others needs ahead of his own. Mr. Bostic lived most of his life on their family farm in Cook county.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mrs. Freddie Ann Dix Bostic of Adel; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Dewade and Amy Bostic, Brad and Katrina Bostic, Jonathan Bostic; five grandchildren, Frankie Bostic, Emily and Kyle Holton, Elizabeth Bostic, Rachel Bostic and Sarah Bostic; three great grandchildren, Aidan Bostic, Livy Grace Holton and Layla Holton all of Adel; uncle and aunt, John Earl and Dorothy Bostic of Bemiss, Georgia.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday; September 2, 2019 at the Chapel of Boone Funeral Home with Rev. Johnny Hendley, Jr., Rev. Scotty Mathis, and Rev. Jonathan Walker officiating. Interment will follow in the Forest Hill Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M., Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Boone Funeral Home, 1804 S. Hutchinson Ave.

Boone Funeral Home is serving the Bostic family and condolences maybe expressed online at www.boonefunerals.com.