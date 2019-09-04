Share with friends











Rosa Votaw, 93, of Valdosta died Friday, August 30, 2019 at Langdale Hospice House. She was born in Harrodsburg, Kentucky on June 17, 1926 to the late McKinley and Martha Chumley Anness and had lived in Valdosta for many years. Mrs. Votaw was a Baptist and retired sales supervisor with J. C. Penney. She loved traveling and shopping.

Survivors include her daughter, Debra Dart of Valdosta; two sons and daughters in law; Joel and Windy Votaw of New Hebron, MS, Jerrell and Marsha Votaw of Warrensburg, MO; her grandchildren, Amanda Dart, Kimberlee Dart, Michael Chaney, Chris Chaney, Lance Votaw, Evan Votaw, Scott Votaw, Justin Votaw, Kevin Votaw; eight great grandchildren; brother and sister in law, McKinley, Jr. and Margaret Anness of Harrodsburg, KY. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman B. Votaw; a daughter, Gloria Gayle Votaw and two sisters, Nancy Martin and Irene Hambright.

Funeral services will be held at 11am, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in the chapel of Carson McLane Funeral Home with Rev. John Akers officiating. Burial will be at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10am-11am at the funeral home. The family requests no flowers and memorials be made to the Langdale Hospice House, 2263 Pineview Drive Valdosta, Ga 31602 Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home.