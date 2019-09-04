Share with friends











Robert A. Pitts, 87, of Valdosta died Saturday, August 31, 2019 at his home. Survivors include his wife, Pyong H. Pitts and sons, Edward (Ed) Pitts, Robert Pitts, Jr.; his daughters, Regina Pitts, Treasia Gomez, Debra Doyle; his sister, Gertrude Pitts and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Grady C. and Nellie Bell Pitts and a brother, Everett Pitts. Graveside services with full military honors were held Tuesday at 1pm at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. Mr. Kelly Barcol officiated. Memorials may be made to Langdale Hospice House, 2263 Pineview Drive, Valdosta, GA 31602. Condolences to the family may be made at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home.