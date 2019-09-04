Share with friends











Services for Mary Nana Wakefield, 86, Valdosta, will be held at 11:00 a.m.Saturday, September 7, 2019, at First Christian Church. Visitation will be held on Friday from 6 -8 p.m. at the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Full obit to follow.

