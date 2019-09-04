Share with friends











Justin Cole Sandlin, 38, of Lake Park, died Saturday August 31, 2019 at South Georgia Medical Center after a sudden decline of health. He was born on June 9, 1981 in Valdosta to Walter Keith and Jena Elizabeth Crumley Sandlin. He graduated from Lake Park Christian Academy in 1999 and attended ABAC before returning home. He farmed for other people for several years until he went to work at Home Depot in northern Georgia. He worked for several more years as a self employed contractor assisting poultry farmers around north Georgia. He was an avid outdoors man who loved hunting and fishing. He considered himself a “picker”. He would collect and sell treasures and enjoyed assisting others with picking as well. He was a member of Lake Park Church of God.

Justin is survived by his wife, Heather Sandlin, of Carnesville, Ga; two sons, Landin Cole Sandlin and George “Gee” Talmadge Sandlin III both of Lake Park; two stepchildren, Melissa Andrews and Brady Andrews of Carnesville, Ga; his parents, Reverend Keith and Jena Sandlin of Lake Park; two brothers, Daniel Keith Sandlin and Joseph Clement Sandlin of Lake Park; his grandmother, Reba Crumley of Brooks County; uncles and aunts, George Sandlin of Lake Park, Lloyd and Dot Crumley, Harry and Laverne Crumley all of Brooks County, Tina and Don Dickson of Lake Park; his niece and nephew, Abigail Sandlin and Owen Sandlin; along with several cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Talmadge and Lilly Sandlin; a grandfather, L.A. Crumley; and an uncle, Paul Sandlin.

The funeral service for Justin will be Wednesday September 4, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. at the Lake Park Church of God with Reverend Harrold McLeod, Reverend Buck Crumley, and Reverend Mickey Corbett officiating. Special music will be played by Reverend and Mrs. Andy Pearson. Burial will follow at Carter Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6-8:00 P.M. at the church. Condolences to the family may conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. McLane Lakewood.