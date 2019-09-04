Share with friends











James Hopkins Biles, 88, of Valdosta, died on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at The Orchards at Stone Creek. He was born in Valdosta to the late Jesse and Sadie Lou Touchton Biles. He received his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia and was working toward his Master’s degree in Plant Pathology. He was a successful farmer, having earned the Farmer of the Year Award from Georgia Farm Bureau in 1966 for his soybean yield. Later, he went to work for the Georgia Department of Agriculture and retired as an inspector. Mr. Biles enjoyed growing and giving away the flowers he would grow and loved his volunteer work with South Georgia Medical Center driving the golf carts. He was also an devoted Gideon for many years. Mr. Biles was a member of the Bemiss United Methodist Church.

Survivors include three sons and daughters-in-law, James and Trish Biles of Atlanta, George and Vicky Biles of Valdosta, and Michael and Wyllane Biles of Dasher; three daughters and sons-in-law, Elizabeth and Mason Barfield of Hahira, Mary Ann and John Masler of Senoia, Georgia, and Cathy and Carl Parker of Baxley; his grandchildren, Rick and Tammy Biles, Matt and Amber Biles, Marshal and Tammy Biles, Tommy Biles, Josh and Heather Barfield, Ryan Barfield, Jesse and Emily Barfield, Brent and Lisa Biles, Charles and Brandelyn House, Travis and Natalee Biles, Justin Masler, Sara Masler, Caitlyn Masler, Elena Masler, Angelina Masler, Kyle Parker, Collin Parker, Kendal Parker, Cara Parker; 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Biles.



A graveside service James Hopkins Biles will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 2, 2019 at the Sunset Hill Cemetery with Rev. Bob Ellis officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideons International P.O. Box 4131 Valdosta, Georgia 31604-4131. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.