//Edward Riley Black, Sr.

Edward (Eddie) Riley Black, Sr., 58, of Valdosta died Monday, September 2, 2019 at his residence. He was born on July 29, 1961 in Valdosta to John Robert LaFayette Black and Hazel Irene Sowell Black. Mr. Black was a superintendent with the City of Valdosta Water Pollution Control Facility. He was of the Christian faith.

He is survived by his son, Christopher Black of Valdosta, daughter and son in law, Tiffany and Larry Fischer of Ocklawaha, FL and their daughter, Pauline Lynn Fischer, son, Riley Black of Valdosta, brother and sister in law, Ray and Gloria Black of Valdosta, sister, Frances Glisson of Keystone Heights, FL, sister, Lisa Wisenbaker of Valdosta and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Black is preceded in death by his wife, Rachel Black, his parents, his brother, William Franklin Black, his sister, Barbara Elizabeth Black and his brother in law, Bo Glisson.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Noon in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Mr. Jamie Dodson officiating. Burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery in Hahira. The family will receive friends from six until eight p. m. Friday at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.mclanecares.com.

