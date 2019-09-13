Share with friends











Billie Anne Huling, 86, of Valdosta, died on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at her residence following a period of declining health. She was born on June 2, 1933 in Birmingham, Alabama to the late William George and Mary Will Rush Tate. She retired after 30 years of service from Bank of America as Branch Manager. She was a long-time member of Park Avenue United Methodist Church and was very involved in the church from being a former Sunday school teacher to the WMU. Mrs. Huling loved to travel and took many trips overseas, and the northwest following her retirement from the bank. She devoted her life to her family and was a loving and caring mother and grandmother.

Mrs. Huling is survived by her son, William Fleming Huling of Valdosta; two daughters and a son-in-law, Mary Kay Sheffield of Valdosta, and Carol and John Taylor of Flowery Branch, Ga.; a son, Albert Fleming Huling of Locust Grove, Ga.; grandchildren, Kelly Sheffield, Ashley and Greg Brown, Matt Huling, Katie Sheffield, Bryan Smith, Blake Smith, Britney Smith, Meleia Taylor, and John Taylor; great-grandchildren, John Bray Yawn, Lane Butler, Addison Huling, Sawyer Huling, Mckenzie Yawn, and Warner Brown; a sister, Peggie Helms; a nephew and his wife, Ken and Barbi Helms. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Fleming Huling.

Services for Billie Anne Huling will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Park Avenue United Methodist Church with Dr. Craig Rikard and Rev. Jamie Bone officiating. A private family committal will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Carson McLane Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.