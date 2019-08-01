//Robert Kovach

Share with friends











Robert (Bobby) Kovach, 59, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019 surrounded by his family. Bobby was born on January 26, 1960. He graduated from Valdosta State University in 1983 with a BBA in Finance. He most recently worked as a sales professional for Olympus Corporation of the Americas. His larger than life personality and ability to connect with people made him a very successful sales professional. Bobby was also a lifelong Minnesota Vikings fan and his love of his team sometimes got the best of him. He spent many Sundays glued to the television with his boys watching the game.

Bobby was a devoted father. His love for his children was evident and he was so proud of their individual accomplishments and successes. He was also a very spiritual man who was involved in many church activities. It was his love for God that got him through his last difficult days and which will get his family through the loss of this wonderful father, brother, son and friend.

Loved ones that will miss him until they meet again are his children, Adam and wife Katie, Philadelphia, PA; Kelly Gilley and husband Lt. Jesse, USN, San Diego, CA; Noah and Micah, Tallahassee, FL; his siblings, Joe and wife Rebecca, Kenny and wife Lauren, Barbara Fontaine and husband David, David and wife Pam; his mother, Marion Kovach; and the mother of his children Carrie Vaughn Kovach. He is preceded in death by his father, Joe Kovach.

The funeral service for Bobby will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will follow at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 9:00 – 10:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers Bobby’s children have requested that donations be made to the Wounded Warriors and/or St. John’s Catholic Church – High School Youth Ministries – 800 Gornto Rd. Valdosta, GA 31602. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.