Peggy McKee, 79, of Hahira passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at South Georgia Medical Center. She was born in Meridian, MS on September 26, 1939 to the late William and Bessie Frazier. She was a homemaker, a gospel singer and very involved with her church, Greenwood Baptist Church.

Mrs. McKee is survived by her sons Danny and Kae McKee, of Valdosta, and Tracy McKee of Hahira; her daughters Kathy and Jimmy Cleary, of Valdosta, and Tammy Barrett of Hahira; her grandchildren Will McKee, Nikki McKee, Trae McKee, Allison Hughes, Brittany Wiggins, Wesley McKee, Chris Cleary, II, Jana (Will) Moots, Nic Sinkule, Erin Mackie, Javen Barrett, Ella Barrett, Zachary Doughthit; and four great grandchildren; her brothers and sisters Fred Frazier, Lavelle Frazier, Hubert Frazier, Dellar Frazier, and Marie Anderson, all of Meridian, MS; a cousin who was like a sister Marie Haguewood, of Meridian, MS. She was preceded in death by her husband Lamar W. McKee, and several brothers and sisters.

Funeral services for Mrs. McKee will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11:00 in the chapel of the Martin McLane Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Nelligan and Dr. Clyde Stokes officiating. Burial will follow in Friendship Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Martin McLane Funeral Home.